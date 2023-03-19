XPO (NYSE:XPO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

