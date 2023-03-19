XYO Trading Up 4.6% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. XYO has a market capitalization of $64.66 million and $982,115.39 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00205820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,255.72 or 1.00064783 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00512186 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,017,114.46 traded over the last 24 hours."

