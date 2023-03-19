Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year. The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of YTEN stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.12.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.
