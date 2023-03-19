Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year. The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

