Zacks Research Weighs in on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aaron’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -263.16%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

