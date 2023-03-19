Zcash Market Cap Tops $602.60 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $36.91 or 0.00131357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $602.60 million and $31.83 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00060791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.