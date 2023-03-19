Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.25. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

