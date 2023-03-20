1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of 197.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 916.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 279,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

