1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance
FLWS stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of 197.04 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.