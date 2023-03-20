12,476 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VDE stock opened at $106.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.14.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

