13,210 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Meta Platforms makes up 2.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $197.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $511.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on META. MKM Partners raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

