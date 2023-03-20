143,880 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 143,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

