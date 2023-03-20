19,974 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,562,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. 34,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,812. The firm has a market cap of $804.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

