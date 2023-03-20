1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.55 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $1,295.92 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1peco token can currently be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00357080 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.17 or 0.25953651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.