20,276 Shares in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Bought by Industry Ventures L.L.C.

Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Oportun Financial comprises 0.2% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 79.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 211,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,862. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.