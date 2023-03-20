20,711 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $46.26. 1,200,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.