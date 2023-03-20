3,439 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,977,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

