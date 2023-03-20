39,816 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 387,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUC stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

