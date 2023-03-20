4,288 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,746,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

