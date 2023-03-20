54,051 Shares in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 922,574 shares. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $321.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.