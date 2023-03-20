5,846 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $75.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

