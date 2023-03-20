659 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 659 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,133 shares of company stock worth $9,022,728 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

ADBE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.59. 551,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.