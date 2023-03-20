94,164 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.80.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

