A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

