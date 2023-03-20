A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

