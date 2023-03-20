A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 310.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 377.8% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YOLO opened at $3.08 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.