A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.82 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $311,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $799,741 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

