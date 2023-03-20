Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAN. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $289.67 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -263.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

