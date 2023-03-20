Aave Price Hits $78.47 (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Aave has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $72.94 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $78.47 or 0.00277965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00353732 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,282.21 or 0.25710494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

