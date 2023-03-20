Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

