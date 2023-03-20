Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.75. 1,165,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,291. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

