Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Down 5.6%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. 172,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 666,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abcam by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Abcam by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abcam by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Abcam by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

