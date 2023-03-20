Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.
Abcam Stock Up 2.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCZY)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.