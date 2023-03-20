Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.