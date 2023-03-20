ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $461.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

