Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 43,401 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter worth $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 37.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT opened at $10.60 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.