Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 41,010 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 639.4% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 147,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127,870 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM opened at $5.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

