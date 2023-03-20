Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 178,859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IMTM opened at $30.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $862.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

