Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

