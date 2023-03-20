ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ACNB Stock Down 1.8 %

ACNB stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.37.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ACNB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

