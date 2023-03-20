Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $98.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.84.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

About Adams Resources & Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.