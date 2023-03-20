Addenda Capital Inc. Has $10.79 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $109.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

