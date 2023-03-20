Addenda Capital Inc. Has $16.47 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 116,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,100,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $547.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

