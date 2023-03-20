Addenda Capital Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $73.61 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,039 shares of company stock valued at $575,950 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

