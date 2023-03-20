Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 1.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $32,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.1 %

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.