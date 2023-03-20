Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 20,565 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,565 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for about 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.20% of Open Text worth $22,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,581,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 52.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after buying an additional 1,419,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after buying an additional 899,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 32.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,147,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 771,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 120.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 0.2 %

Open Text stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $44.10.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.