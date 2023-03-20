Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,112 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Methanex by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 810.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.