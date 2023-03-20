Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 26,853 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 3.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $84,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.0 %

Nutrien stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

