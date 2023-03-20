Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,123. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.