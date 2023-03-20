Adicet Bio’s (ACET) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

