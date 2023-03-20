adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €106.00 ($113.98) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €0.90 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €141.04 ($151.66). The company had a trading volume of 1,315,600 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €131.73. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

