Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.70.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.62. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,133 shares of company stock worth $9,022,728 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

